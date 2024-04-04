U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock remained flat at $37.67 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,726. The firm has a market cap of $497.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

