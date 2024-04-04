Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,034 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

