Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $355,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,485. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.