150,000 Shares in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Ur-Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after purchasing an additional 307,016 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 3,118,647 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,286 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 165,966 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,573. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

