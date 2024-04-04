LVZ Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 67,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance
FNOV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. 67,215 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
