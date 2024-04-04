Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 35,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,729. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

