Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $247,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.68.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.52. The company had a trading volume of 542,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.98. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

