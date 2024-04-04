U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 2,001,247 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for approximately 11.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $174,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.6 %

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,658,270. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

