Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares during the quarter. Frontier Group accounts for 3.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 4.74% of Frontier Group worth $57,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULCC. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 113,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 636,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 503,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULCC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

About Frontier Group

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.