Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $119.71. 4,367,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,571,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.98.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85. The company has a market cap of $220.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

