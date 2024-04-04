AFS Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.86. 46,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,153. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

