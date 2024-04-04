Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 17.7 %

NYSE LW traded down $17.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,112. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

