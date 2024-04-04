JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 658,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,941. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

