StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 76,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

