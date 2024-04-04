Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average is $203.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

