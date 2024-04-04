Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.
Agronomics Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ANIC traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.72. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18). The company has a market capitalization of £85.85 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.62.
Agronomics Company Profile
