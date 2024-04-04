C&C Group (LON:CCR) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
C&C Group Stock Performance
Shares of CCR stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 165.20 ($2.07). 292,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.20 ($2.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,340.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 561.35.
C&C Group Company Profile
