C&C Group (LON:CCR) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCR stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 165.20 ($2.07). 292,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.20 ($2.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,340.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 561.35.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.