ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON EAH traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 84.67 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,159. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.57). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of £57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,217.95 and a beta of 0.07.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
