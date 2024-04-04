ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON EAH traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 84.67 ($1.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,159. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.57). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of £57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,217.95 and a beta of 0.07.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.