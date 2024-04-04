Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Future from GBX 1,900 ($23.85) to GBX 1,685 ($21.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.26).
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
