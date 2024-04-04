Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Motorpoint Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MOTR traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.68). 190,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.05. Motorpoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £118.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,914.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83.
About Motorpoint Group
