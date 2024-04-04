Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MOTR traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.68). 190,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.05. Motorpoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £118.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,914.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

