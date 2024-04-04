Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $10.40 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.40 billion and approximately $2.63 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,704,703,919 coins and its circulating supply is 87,704,684,606 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,708,113,219.59024 with 87,708,099,789.4476 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11674778 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,068,378.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

