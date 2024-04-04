SingularityNET Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $216.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014492 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00021738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,652.14 or 0.99974310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,461,012.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.04114837 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $150,343,505.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.