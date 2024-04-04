SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.53

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.53 and last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 15617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

