WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.98

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 18293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

