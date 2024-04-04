iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.55

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 12441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $837.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,687 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,903,000 after acquiring an additional 965,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 533,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 186,431 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

