iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.53

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 179504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.
About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.