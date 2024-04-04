Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.92

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 63449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 178,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

