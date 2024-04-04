AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.74

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 1382101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

