Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. 307,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,403. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

