Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.