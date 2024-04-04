Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance
PFFD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43.
About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
