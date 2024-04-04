Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $306.13

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $306.13 and last traded at $304.53, with a volume of 44779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,713,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,165,000 after buying an additional 89,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

