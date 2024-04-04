Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.32

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.32 and last traded at $168.31, with a volume of 1903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

