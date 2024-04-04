Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.00

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.34, with a volume of 4321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on R shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after acquiring an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.