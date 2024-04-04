Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.21

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.21 and last traded at $77.65, with a volume of 191071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

