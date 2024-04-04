Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

