Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 264 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $190.94 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

