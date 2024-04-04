Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.35 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FI opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

