Canal Insurance CO Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Canal Insurance CO trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 3.3% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

IBM traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.94. 345,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

