Investors Purchase Large Volume of Hims & Hers Health Call Options (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,917 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 6,009 call options.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 4,413,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,810. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.64 and a beta of 0.91. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $156,807.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,679.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,945 shares of company stock worth $5,280,015 in the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

