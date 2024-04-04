Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,830 put options on the company. This is an increase of 185% compared to the average daily volume of 3,797 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 1,812,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

