Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.25. 40,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average of $161.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

