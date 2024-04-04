U S Global Investors Inc. Has $32.71 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for 2.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $32,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $95.91. 258,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,111. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

