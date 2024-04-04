MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Holdings Cut by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip makes up about 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MakeMyTrip worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Quarry LP lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 213,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

