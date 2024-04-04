U S Global Investors Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,909 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises about 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,352,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 210,209 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,459,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 90,292 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,755,000 after purchasing an additional 810,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 295,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94.74%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

