New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,757 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGD. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 5,386,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,412. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

