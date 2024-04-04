DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.50% of DRDGOLD worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRD. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:DRD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 165,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,632. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

See Also

