U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 6,450 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 860.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $157,620,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $420.85. 169,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $269.50 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.