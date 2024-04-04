Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 15.6 %

NYSE LEVI traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 15,480,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,907. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

