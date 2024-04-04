Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Levi Strauss Stock: Trend-Following Signal, Reversal is On
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: AMD is on the Verge of a Massive Catchup Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.