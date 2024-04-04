Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $13.04 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

